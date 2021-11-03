Extension to Templemore school approved

Education Minister Norma Foley has signed off an approval for construction to begin on a new ASD unit for Our Lady’s Secondary School in Templemore.

The project will see an existing building demolished on site and replaced with a new state-of-the-art unit including two new classrooms.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says the new facility will be a great addition to the Templemore area for generations to come.

“You know to see second level schools now providing ASD units is absolutely essential.

“Over the last number of years we have seen primary schools and ASD units growing rapidly to meet the needs of young children in Tipperary.

“To see a second level school now constructing a new ASD unit is a hugely welcome development and we need more of these in second level around the county.”