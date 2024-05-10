Tipperary team named ahead of Tailteann Cup opener in Belfast

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of this weekend’s Tailteann Cup opener.

Paul Kelly’s side travel to Belfast to play Antrim on Sunday at 2.30pm.

The team lines out with Evan Comerford in goals behind a full-back line of Tadhg Condon, Jimmy Feehan and James Morris.

Mark Stokes and Kieran Costello are either side of centre back and captain Paudie Feehan whilst Stephen Grogan and Conall Kennedy partner in midfield.

Clonmel’s Jack Kennedy is at centre forward with Conor Cadell and Peter McGarry on the wings whilst Jack Kennedy, Riain Quigley and Darragh Brennan line out in the full forward line.

A strong looking bench for Tipperary includes Steven O’Brien, Sean O’Connor and Conor Sweeney.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.

