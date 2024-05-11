Matty Power, Clonmel

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel and formerly Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Matty passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday morning.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Bid and twin brother Michael, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, sons Anthony, Pa, Matthew, Tommy, Mikey, Decky and Mark, grandchildren Tommy, Charlie, Billy, Oisín, Eva, Beth, Jane, Lauren, Paddy, Sam, Ella, Iarlaith, Edie and Daithaí, brothers Pius and Noelie, sisters Kathleen (Marshall), Dympna (Power) and Joanie Ann (Wilson), daughters-in-law Louise, Suzie, Fiona, Sarah, Sarissa, Bailey and Emer, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Tipperary University Hospital I.C.U. and Motor Neurone Disease Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.