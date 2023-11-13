Events planned for South East Science Festival in Tipperary

There’s a number of free public events on this week in Tipperary as part of the South East Science Festival.

Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir Libraries host brain expanding workshops and presentations for inquisitive adults as well as curious kids.

Bricks4Kidz is back at Carrick on Suir Library today and Clonmel Library tomorrow where older teens can become the ultimate master LEGO builder and build 3D and motorised models.

They’ll be learning the basics of STEM and practice critical thinking, problem-solving and organisational skills while making cool LEGO creations

Also at Clonmel library tomorrow Artist Joanne Donohoe has a workshop on the fascinating harmony of colour theory and the captivating patterns of the fibonacci sequence.

the same venue on Friday will have Dr Ken Science showcasing what the human body is capable of as he eats fire, cracks whips, juggles and explores the scientific principles behind skilful circus tricks and dangerous stunts.

The showcase event for adults called the Perils and Promises of AI is at Clonmel Library on Wednesday – the research team from The Walton Institute at SETU’s Waterford Campus will lift the lid on the pioneering research they’re carrying out to advance science and the role of information and communications technology to benefit humanity.

Attendance is free but you have to book places in advance on calmast.ie