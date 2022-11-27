Clonmel students complete Safe Pass training

A class of Tipperary students have recently built a foundation towards a career in the construction industry.

The transition year class from Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel completed their Safe Pass training with SOLAS and the Construction Industry Federation.

Safe Pass training is the mandatory safety course for anyone working in the construction industry in Ireland.

Dermot Carey from the Construction Industry Federation said that he was delighted to see the students from Loreto complete their training and hoped it would make them think about a career in the construction industry.