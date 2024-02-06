Tipperary is set for a jobs boost this year

The Clonmel headquartered Skanstec Group has been acquired by Limerick based H&MV Engineering.

Skanstec designs and builds critical infrastructure in communications networks and power grids.

It was established by Declan Wynne in 2021 and recorded profits of €1.7 million and revenue of €20 million in 2022.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says it’s a major vote of confidence in the Clonmel company.

“So good news for Clonmel with the news that H&MV Engineering are to roll out 400 jobs across three sites this year. One of those sites is the Skanstec Group is actually located in Questum here in Clonmel – the company itself, its an engineering company and they deliver infrastructural projects across Europe.

“This is naturally a very good vote of confidence for business in Clonmel and for Tipperary and we look forward to the roll out of those jobs this year.”