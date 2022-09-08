Tipp workers to benefit from early years professionals pay deal

SIPTU’s sector organiser has applauded Tipperary’s members in light of the “historic” victory in the early years sector.

Pat McCabe says SIPTU is hoping that this new pay deal, which will lead to a 23% pay increase in some cases in Tipp, will help to stem the tide of turnover within the sector.

He says the turnover rate of early years educators in the county currently stands at 1 in 5.

Pat says that this victory belongs to the members across the Premier.

“This victory belongs to our members in Tipperary. To our members in places like Ladybirds in Nenagh, Little Learners in Roscrea, St. Sheelan’s in Templemore, Tots2Teens in Clonmel. Scores of really, really loyal members and really stalwart members who remained loyal to the campaign, were active and helped to push to see that this first ever historic pay deal had been implemented.”

He added that this profession and its services need support in order to have progression for their educators.

The SIPTU representative explained what they hope to gain from their pre-budget submission.

“We have already put in a pre-budget submission to the government. We’re looking for another 107 million to further progress the path to professional pay. We want to see good affordability for parents, and we think the way to do that might be using the Core Funding mechanism. We also want to ensure that the Workforce Development Plan that has been set out in the Nurturing Skills document will come to fruition and also provide tangible support for early years educators who wish to further climb the qualifications ladder and move from levels 5 and 6, to levels 7 and 8.”