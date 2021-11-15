Landmark town centre site in Clonmel on the market

The Clonmel Arms Hotel is probably one of the largest town centre properties to come up for sale in recent years.

It has lain idle for some time and fallen into a derelict condition.

Planning permission for a major hotel has been secured for the property.

John Fitzgerald of selling agents Dougan – Fitzgerald says this will hopefully make it an attractive proposition for a new owner.

“That of course adds value to the site. The Petit family ran it for decades and ran it well. It was a landmark. Everyone in Clonmel has some little story about the Clonmel Arms.

“It’s such a pity to see it in a state of absolute dereliction for the last number of years. I’m delighted that the owners have decided to move it on now – to get it into the hands of someone that potentially will bring it to the next level and get it developed.

John Fitzgerald is also a member of Clonmel Borough Council – he says the move should be seen as great opportunity.

“Some people find that when you put up For Sale signs that its kind of like a wake – it’s the end of the road. It’s actually the beginning for this site – a new beginning.

“It’s very sad to see a once proud hotel in a town centre as good as Clonmel lying idle.”