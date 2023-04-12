Careers and Jobs Fair planned for Thurles

The County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce is trying to tackle staffing issues locally.

Many of their members have reported problems hiring people and in response a Careers and Jobs Fair will take place in The Dome in Thurles

It will be held on April 21st from 2pm to 7pm and businesses across the Premier are urged to avail of this as a marketing opportunity.

Chamber CEO Michelle Aylward outlines some of the main areas they are targeting.

“In Tipperary we have a very big pharmaceutical industry which covers a lot of our employment so we’ve a lot in the graduate, pharmaceutical and engineering opportunities. Accountancy in the financial sector seems to be a big one as well that’s proving very popular.”

Michelle says the event will showcase what Tipp has to offer those seeking employment.

“We’ve a lot of people that are leaving the county or emigrating so we want to be able to show what we have on that day. Maybe the graduates or students that might be looking at what opportunities are available now that it’s coming up to making choices.

“Before Covid a lot of these jobs were probably only available in Dublin or further afield – I mean we have some fantastic opportunities here in Tipperary at the moment.”