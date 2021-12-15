Over €100k for Tipperary animal welfare groups

Seven Tipperary animal welfare organisations have been approved for much needed government funding.

They are among 98 groups across the country which will share in a €3.7 million allocation.

The announcement by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue coincides with the inaugural Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

Tipperary’s share of the record allocation amounts to €114,500.

It ranges from €7,000 for Templemore based The Haven Rescue to €48,500 for Gina Hetherington and the PAWS Animal Rescue team in Mullinahone.

Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA in Nenagh and Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue near Mullinahone have each been allocated €9,000.

Also benefitting from the funding announced by Minister McConalogue is Mo Chara Animal rescue based in Moyne – Niki Veasey and her team get €18,000.

Roscrea SPCA has been allocated €23,000 to help with their efforts.

Minister McConalogue has acknowledged the important role played by animal welfare organisations and paid tribute to the many volunteers dedicated to ensuring animals are cared for and protected.