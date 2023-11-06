Further delay on announcing N24 upgrade route

A delay in a decision on the preferred route for an upgrade of the N24 through South Tipp has left many people in limbo.

The Waterford to Cahir section was due to be announced last May but has had a number of deferrals with the latest one putting it back to January.

Clonmel Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says ongoing delays have angered people along the route corridor.

“This is causing huge upset and huge frustration and I totally understand where people are coming from because there are land owners there – they don’t know if their lands are going to be taken from them. Obviously there ae homeowners there who are concerned is their home going to be taken from them, you know businesses.

“There are young people who are very anxious to build on family landbanks – they’re lives are being put on hold until they see what exactly the routed will be and whether their parents lands will be included.”