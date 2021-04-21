Tipperary man appeals murder conviction

Judgement has been reserved in an appeal taken by a County Tipperary man against his life sentence for the murder of a pensioner in West Waterford.

Ross Outram of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel was found guilty in 2019 of the murder of Paddy Lyons at Ballysaggart near Lismore sometime between February 23rd and 26th 2017.

The appeal claimed that there is no proof that he caused the injury which led to Mr Lyons death.

While 30 year old Outram struck the 90 year old repeatedly on the head, the pathology evidence showed that Paddy Lyons died due to a hip fracture.

The Court of Appeal this week reserved judgement.