Spiritan Order encourage more abuse victims to come forward

Child protection experts have said Ireland has a responsibility to ensure its dark history of clerical abuse never happens again.

It’s after more allegations of child sexual abuse in schools run by the Spiritan Order have come to light.

The order says it expects more survivors to come forward, after it disclosed 233 men have alleged they were abused.

There were allegations in nine schools run by the order including Rockwell College in Tipperary and Blackrock College, Willow Park, St. Mary’s, St. Michael’s and Templeogue College in Dublin

In Blackrock 57 people alone have claimed to have been abused.

Nenagh native Maeve Lewis from ‘One in Four’ says the Spiritan – or Holy Ghost Order – now has an obligation to provide significant support services for the men abused by the priests.

“The efforts by the Spiritans to encourage other survivors to come forward is to be commended because if somebody has been sexually abused its likely the impact of that abuse is going to continue right throughout their lifetime so that people desperately need access to support services.”

Allegations were made against 77 priests in the Spiritan order.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or the National Rape Crisis Centre Helpline on 18 hundred 77 88 88.