A Tipperary motorist has been arrested following a crash last night.

Gardaí in Thurles attended the scene of an incident whereby a driver had lost control of his car and crashed into an ESB pole and fibre broadband junction.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving Driver.

He has been charged and will appear before Thurles District Court.

Gardaí are reminding the public of the dangers of drink driving saying in this case the driver was lucky to go home to his loved ones.