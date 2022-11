A motorist was arrested after they attempted to avoid a checkpoint in a Tipperary Town.

On Sunday the driver tried to reverse away from Gardaí on patrol in Thurles.

This van was stopped, the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and a prosecution is pending.

The Tipperary Road Policing Unit is reminding motorists of the dangers associated with drink driving as they continue to promote safety on the roads in order to reduce the occurrence of accidents in the county.