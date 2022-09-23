McGrath: People afraid to walk the streets of Clonmel

The Dáil has been told that people are afraid to walk the streets of Clonmel due to problems with drug dealing.

Deputy Mattie McGrath made the claim as he highlighted the vital need for Community Policing in Tipperary’s towns and villages

The Independent TD said a lack of officers is impacting on the ability of Gardaí to do their job.

He says the Garda Commissioner has questions to answer.

“The powers that be in Garda Siochana have to stand up here and be accountable and I have huge question marks over the stewardship of Commissioner Harris.

“People in Clonmel now are afraid to walk the streets during the day because of open drug dealing and blackguarding & intimidation. There are gangs there – families and gangs – controlling the drugs scene and people are frightened of their life. Punishment beatings and everything else.

“Clonmel is a fine town, fine people and they deserve the protection of the Gardaí and they don’t have the numbers or the resources to deal with it.”