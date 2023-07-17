Marked increase in number of weapon detections in Premier County

The number of people found carrying a weapon in Tipperary is increasing.

Up to June there was a year on year rise of 86% in the county, with 41 incidents of people found in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon, up from 22.

Deputy Martin Browne asked Tipp’s Chief Superintendent what age groups were concerned and was told that the majority are young people aged 35 or under.

Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan went on to tell the Joint Policing Committee that while they may not have necessarily used the weapon many stated they had it as protection due to fear for their safety.