Major drugs haul in North Tipp

A large quantity of illegal drugs have been seized in Nenagh.

As part of Operation Thor approximately €100,000 of suspected cocaine was recovered yesterday.

Drugs paraphernalia was also seized during the search which was conducted by Gardaí from the Divisional Task Force assisted by the Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and Gardaí from Nenagh District.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the search, and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Tipperary area under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs will be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.