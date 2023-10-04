Gardaí looking to speak to Fethard dog-walker who may have witnessed thieves

There’s a renewed appeal for information about a robbery at a local bookies last week.

Cash was stolen when staff were forced to open the safe in Ladbrokes in the Square in Fethard by two masked men wearing hoodies.

It happened about 8.15pm on Thursday evening.

Gardaí are still are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage and Sgt Margaret Kelly has given this description of the two thieves.

“One was a male wearing a grey hoody and blue jeans. He’s described as being of heavy build. The second suspect is described as being male also – a bit taller than the first suspect – wearing a green hoody and black shorts. He’s described as slim or medium build.

Garda are still trying to track down a man who was out walking his dog in Fethard last Thursday who may have seen the men making their escape from the betting office.

Sgt Kelly says they are hoping to talk to this man in particular who was seen walking a large dog in the area at the time.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour which could be linked to the incident. If we had any drivers in the area that had dashcam footage we’d ask them to contact us.

“We’re particularly interested in speaking to a male who was walking a large dog in the Burke Street – Main Street area of the town at that time. He could well we believe have encountered these individuals.”