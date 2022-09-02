Burglary at Clonmel machinery supplier under investigation

Gardaí are investigating an overnight burglary on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The incident at Dudley’s Mills on the Coleville Road in the town happened shortly after midnight.

A van – which Gardaí believe was used in the burglary – was later found near Fethard.

Sgt Brian Morris is appealing for any information in relation to the break-in at the machinery suppliers during which a number of items were taken.

“Shortly afterwards Gardaí on patrol at Milltown Britton near Fethard found a Ford Transit van that had been crashed and at this moment we’re satisfied that this was the vehicle that was used in relation to the burglary earlier at Dudley Mills.

“So we’re appealing for any witnesses that were in the area of either the Coleville Road at 12.20am or Milltown Britton that may have seen something suspicious or out of the ordinary to please get in contact with us.

“We’re hoping that maybe some people may on the Coleville Road may have CCTV footage or maybe dashcam footage on their vehicle that might go a long way to identifying who was responsible.”

Clonmel Gardaí can be contact on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.