Appeal for information on assault of elderly woman in Clonmel

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to an assault in Clonmel to come forward with any information they might have.

An elderly woman was attacked with a weapon in her own home in the Old Bridge area on January 13th.

A man in his 40’s gained unlawful entry to her house. He was arrested and later released, pending further Garda investigations.

The woman was taken to Tipperary University Hospital with head injuries, which were not life threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.