Clonmel’s Covid-19 vaccination centre is among the first to be available to walk-ins today.

Anybody over the age of 16 seeking their first vaccine dose can go to the Clonmel Park Hotel between 2 and 5pm today, after also being open this morning.

The service will also be available in Clonmel tomorrow from 8am to 1pm.

Nenagh’s vaccination centre at the Abbey Court Hotel will be open to walk-ins from 8.30am to midday tomorrow and Sunday, and on Monday from 1.30pm to 6pm.