Pop-up Covid-19 test centre to open in Tipperary Town

The walk-in service will operate for two days, with no appointment necessary.

The Covid-19 testing centre will be in operation at the Tipperary Primary Care Centre on the Rosanna Road from 11am to 7pm today and tomorrow.

It’s unknown whether the move is in response to a rise in cases in the area.

HSE officials in the south-east are encouraging people in local communities to avail of testing, whether or not they have symptoms at the moment.

This service in Tipp Town complements the ongoing testing taking place at Moyle Rovers GAA club, where online booking is also now available.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and people are asked not to bring children to walk-in centres if they’re a close contact in a school setting.

The contact tracing team will arrange the test in those instances.