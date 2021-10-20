Ongoing restrictions at TUH due to increased Covid cases

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Tipperary University Hospital.

It’s currently experiencing an increase in the number of patients presenting with Covid-19.

Due to increased infection control measures visiting to Medical 1 ward at the Clonmel hospital is currently suspended.

The situation is being reviewed by the hospital outbreak team on an on-going basis.

Visiting to other wards at Tipperary University Hospital is permitted from 2 to 4pm & 6.30 to 8.30pm each day.

All adult patients may have one visit, by a nominated family member, on the designated day for a maximum of one hour.

Families are being asked to limit the number of visitors to patients as this will reduce potential exposure to infection while all visitors are requested to wear face mask and are asked not to remove it for the duration of the visit.

One parent will be permitted to visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

Visitors will be required to complete a COVID-19 visitor questionnaire prior to attending the ward.