Newport Covid rate among the lowest in the country

Just one area in Tipperary has a Covid-19 incidence rate above the national average.

139 new cases of the virus were recorded in the Clonmel Local Electoral Area in the fortnight to Monday last – this brings the 14-day incidence rate to 571 per 100 thousand people.

This compared with the national figure of 413 per 100,000.

Meanwhile the Newport LEA has one of the lowest rates in the country at 153 per 100,000 with 25 new cases over the fortnight.

Nationally the Monaghan Local Electoral Area has the highest rate in the country at 1,255 cases per 100,000 while Athlone has the lowest on 119.

Clonmel 139 new cases/571.8 (cases per 100,000 people)

Thurles 67/345.7

Carrick on Suir 65/334.4

Cashel – Tipperary 81/295.8

Nenagh 50/233.9

Roscrea – Templemore 27/162.7

Newport 25/152.9

National Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,00 people – 413.2