Kelly calls for free antigen tests for all

The Labour Leader has called for free antigen tests to be provided to everyone until at least the end of January along with a public awareness campaign.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly believes that the Government have been really hesitant in rolling out widespread antigen test use and this could help us through the current Covid surge.

Deputy Kelly told Tipp Today that he has been using them in his own family for some time and he cannot understand how it has taken so long for this to be adopted.

He also reacted the Government rowing back on the decision to provide antigen tests for TDs.

“It would be absolutely mental if that was the case, whatever the Oireachtas does as an employer for normal, everyday staff, that’s one thing, but the idea that any TD, Senator would be getting these for free – ah sure look.

“I mean, I’ve been doing antigen tests for 13 months, I did one this morning Fran. I did them when we were in lockdown, because when the restrictions were lifted from visiting family, my parents are in their 80’s, so as a family, we just use them regularly.”

He said that they are not for using when asymptomatic, but for when you are going to an event, visiting people or travelling.

Deputy Kelly added that they could serve a major role and should be used in a variety of settings.

While he acknowledged that they are not as good as PCR tests, he stressed that they do have a role to play in slowing the spread of Covid.