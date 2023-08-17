Tipp FM continues to top the radio standings

The latest Joint National Listenership Report (JNLR) released on August 17th, 2023, has confirmed Tipp FM’s unrivalled dominance as Tipperary’s Number 1 radio station.

Over the past six months, Tipp FM has witnessed a surge in its daily market share, with 74,000 dedicated listeners tuning in each week

The radio station’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch local programming for Tipperary has resulted in an increase of 2,000 additional listeners each week.

Every show on the station has witnessed increased listenership. Of noteworthy mention is Tipp FM’s award-winning mid-morning show, ‘Tipp Today’ which has firmly cemented its status as the number one choice in Tipperary every morning from 9 am.

Stephen Keogh, the Programme Director at Tipp FM, expressed his delight,

saying, “The support and trust that our listeners place in Tipp FM is fantastic. Over the past six months, the station has experienced a remarkable 9% increase in daily market share, and this achievement is a testament to the incredible synergy between our dedicated team and the community we serve.

“From ‘Good Morning Tipperary’ to ‘The Love Zone’, our shows have become ingrained in the fabric of the county’s daily routine. We strive to weave local stories and emotions into our broadcasts every day, and the latest JNLR figures show that Tipp FM continues to resonate with its unmatched dedication to all things local. We remain committed to bringing our listeners the best local content, connecting with the people of Tipperary. Thank you for making Tipp FM your number one choice everyday”

Nationally the listenership levels are also hugely impressive with the daily audience growing by a further 65,000 with over 3.3 million adults listening to radio every single weekday, a record high in daily audience levels in recent years.

Listenership for 15–34-year-olds also increased with 70% of this age group listening every weekday, an increase of 12,000 listeners compared the previous research period.