Restrictions to continue on Ardfinnan water supply

The overnight water restrictions on the Ardfinnan Regional Public Supply which were due to finish today have been extended.

The latest set of restrictions will be in place again tonight from 9pm until 7 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Uisce Éireann says it has had to prolong the measure for one more night to help reservoir levels recover so the daytime supply can be guaranteed for the local community.

Some homes and businesses will experience outages while others will just have reduced pressure.

The last set of restrictions was lifted on the 9th of October and Irish Water says they do not expect the current measures to be extended again.

The areas affected include Ardfinnan Village, Ballyhist, Cranna, Ballybrado, Kilcommon, Roosca, Ballyea, Castlegrace, St Finnan’s estate, Castle View estate, Ros Na Grene, Ladys Abbey, Ashfield Manor Estates, Goatenbridge, Poulatar, Ballyvera, Newcastle, Middlequater, Knockperry, Garrencasey and surrounding areas.