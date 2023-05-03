Grants approved for local burial ground committees

A number of grants have been awarded to burial ground committees in the Thurles/Templemore/Roscrea District.

It was announced at the recent meeting of Thurles Municipal District that grants in the amount of €700 would be given to over 50 committees.

Councillor Jim Ryan welcomes the news and says they do such great work.

“It’s great to see so many grants being given out by the district council here in Thurles/Templemore/Roscrea to so many wonderful and dedicated committees across the district who all volunteer their time. I suppose we’re unique in our district in that we give out so much money to so many different bodies in our district, and this money is well spent.”

The independent councillor says he wishes it was more.

“It’s badly needed, and obviously we would like to see a bit more money being made more available. I just want to compliment all those clubs, the committee, and all the volunteers who do so much work in the district, and they deserve the credit and recognition they get. This is just a small way of helping them with their duties on a daily basis. To give them money like this, I think is well deserved. It’s fantastic that we’re able to give financial support to all these committees and clubs across our district.”