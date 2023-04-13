Council to consider additional funding for festivals

Additional funding for running festivals in Tipperary in 2024 will be considered.

This was confirmed by Chief Executive Joe MacGrath at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council when Councillor Jim Ryan quizzed him on whether the level of funding could be increased.

The current budget in place for the arts grant is €40,000 which he says will run out and cause big struggles down the line.

The independent councillor says there is an onus on the council to ensure there are sufficient funds for festivals, which are a great promotion for the county.

The Chief Executive said when it came time to sit down and do the budget for next year, they would look for extra finances to fund additional events as the budget for 2023 has already been set.