Carrick hospital group to lobby local TDs

The Save St Brigid’s Hospital Group is urging locals to speak out about the impact the loss of resources has had in Carrick-on-Suir.

The group held a meeting on the grounds of the Hospital yesterday to mark St Brigid’s Day.

Dean McGrath, a member of the group hopes that gathering the stories regarding the lack of respite, convalescent and palliative care services will help urge the HSE to make a change.

“We will come up with an email that can be sent to TDs and to the HSE management that people can either send out template or put their own experience in as to why the services need to be reinstated in St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

“That’s one of the main actions and the other bit of information is that the HSE area management and people in the national office are planning on meeting with the Save St Brigid’s committee in the weeks ahead if it can be organised.”