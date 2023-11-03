Anger at lack of information on South Tipp boil water notice

A local Councillor is criticising Uisce Éireann for poor communication over the ongoing Boil Water Notice affecting thousands of local resident across South Tipperary.

Almost 4,000 homes and businesses on the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby Public Supplies haven’t been able to drink their tap water since July.

Independent Cllr Mairín McGrath says Uisce Éireann needs to work harder on keeping local people up-to-date with their progress on fixing the problem.

“I’m in total frustration with Irish water, or Uisce Éireann as they’re now known, with the lack of updates and poor communication with the public. I’m constantly getting messages from constituents who are wondering are they still on the border water notice, and wondering what the issue is.

“There’s no substantial information there and nothing new really since the notice was first issued. I think it was on the 10th of July. So a long time ago, and since then, throughout the whole summer, customers are either boiling the water or purchasing bottles of water and nobody’s considering that extra cost to families and homeowners in the middle of a cost of living crisis as well.”