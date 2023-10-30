Coillte under scrutiny amid flooding claims in Cahir

There are calls for Coillte to address issues which its claimed are causing flooding in the Cahir area.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney raised the issue at this months meeting of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District where he urged the area engineer to meet with Coillte in a bid to avoid further flooding near the M8 Motorway.

The Independent representative says water coming off the Galtees is causing major problems particularly after heavy rainfall.

“I think in the recent flooding that we dodged a bullet with the waters coming down especially from Tincurry and to check out the grids that are under the motorway.

“Last year we had a catastrophe with the motorway flooding so I’m calling on the engineer to talk to Coillte, fulfil their duties – go up and address the issues on the butt of the mountain and stop the flooding coming down to the likes of the Reiska Road and onto the motorway.

It’s a matter of urgency – we dodged a bullet in the recent weather and we can’t afford to let it happen again for the rest of the winter.”