Clonmel man charged with murder granted bail

The Clonmel man accused of the murder of an elderly man in Co Kerry last month, has been granted bail in the High Court

Thomas Carroll (66-years-old), of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Tipperary is charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony in Castlemaine in February.

Gardaí discovered the body of Mr O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at his property in Castlemaine on the morning of Sunday, February 25th.

Deirdre Walsh reported for TippFM News:

“Thomas Carroll first appeared before Tralee District Court on February 28th, charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony at Ballyrameen, Castlemaine contrary to common law.

“Mr Carroll was remanded in custody; only the High Court can grant bail to someone accused of murder. Mr Carroll is represented by solicitor Pat Mann, who lodged an application for bail with the High Court.”

The application was heard yesterday and the High Court has granted bail.