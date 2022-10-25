Clonmel Library plans making progress

The design for the new Clonmel Library should be ready by next year.

The current building has been in place for 35 years and the new development will see a bigger, state of the art amenity replace it.

The contract for the design went to Dublin company ABK Architects who are aiming to have the designs completed by this time next year.

It will cover around 2,000 square metres and compromise of 2 to 3 floors, able to accommodate exhibition and performance spaces.

Local councillor Siobhán Ambrose paid tribute to the hard work of the library staff and this news would see the service last for future generations.

“Wonderful atmosphere in there but it’s just we need to significantly increase it in there, as I said it is 35 years old but we need to start planning for the future and make sure we have a library that will be able to answer the needs of the future of Clonmel and the surrounding areas.”

She says this is great news for people of all ages in the community and will see additional resources available once completed :

“There will be public engagement during the process so members of the public will be able to have a look at the interim plans that are put together and have their say on what they would like to see include

They are expanding their remit as well, so looking forward to it – badly needed for Clonmel.”