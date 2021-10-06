Clonmel Boil Water Notice to Remain for Coming Days

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for large parts of the wider Clonmel area.

The HSE, Irish Water and the Council has made the decision to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply.

10,500 customers are affected, and the notice is in place due to “issues with the filtration process at the Glenary Water Treatment Plant.”

A map with the areas affected can be found on the Tipp FM website, but it includes parts of the town centre, as well as areas such as the Cashel Road, Cahir Road and the Ring Road.

Irish Water’s Lead for Tipperary, Colin Cunningham, was asked by Tipp FM if there’s a timeframe to have the notice lifted:

He said” We will be meeting again with the HSE later in the week in relation to lifting the notice, but we don’t see this being too long in place, but with sampling it will be a number of days before results are back but we shouldn’t be waiting too long on it”.