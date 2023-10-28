Tipperary Cllr demands Peter McVerry Trust hands unoccupied house back to Tipperary County Council

A local Cllr is demanding that a house allocated to the Peter McVerry Trust is immediately handed back to Tipperary County Council.

The house is one of 14 in the Castle View estate in Bansha which were finished in June this year.

Tenants have been moved into the other 13 but one which was allocated to the homeless charity remains unoccupied.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald says question are being asked about the finances of the Peter McVerry Trust after the homeless charity’s CEO resigned recently claiming there were significant problems with the organizations management and finances.

Cllr Fitzgerald says Tipperary County Couyncil must end all associations with the Peter McVerry Trust until these questions are answered.

But he says the main thing is that the state of the art new house cannot be left idle in the middle of a housing crisis with local people desperate for a home.