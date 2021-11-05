Climate action demonstration in Limerick this weekend

People across Tipperary are being invited to get involved in a climate action demonstration for the Mid West region tomorrow.

The Limerick COP-26 Coalition are hosting the event at Bedford Row in Limerick City from 12 noon, where campaigners will be speaking about local issues of environmental interest.

The need for greater investment in ‘green jobs’ and public transport will also be highlighted, as well as concerns about Irish data centres.

Organiser Tim Hannon says it’ll be a family-friendly event with music and performative arts.

He explains some of the key members of the coalition so far:

“Futureproof Clare are involved, Safety Before LNG. We have some Tipperary groups involved – Cabragh Wetlands Trust and Zero Waste Cashel.

“As well as all these local environmental groups around the country, we also have three of the major parties – the Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit – and a number of unions – Unite, the ASTI and the TUI.”

The Limerick event is part of a national series of demonstrations being held tomorrow as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. Events are being held in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Belfast and Derry.

The events take place on the week where most of the World’s most powerful leaders met in Glasgow for COP-26.