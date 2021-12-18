Christmas Tractors take to the streets of Nenagh this evening

The fourth annual ‘Christmas Tractors Nenagh’ will light up the town centre this evening.

Agricultural contractors across north Tipp and further afield are joining forces to raise money for farm safety group Embrace and to support the recovery of Cloughjordan boy Billy Goulding, who is paralysed from the neck down.

The festivities begin in Nenagh at 2pm, with the tractor run to get underway at around 6pm.

Albert Purcell is one of the organisers.

“We’re obviously collecting as you said for Embrace Farm and young Billy Goulding.

“We’re doing a bucket collection from 2 and a monster draw with timber and numerous prizes.

“An addition this year is kids amusement from 2pm in the Kenyon Street car park and we have a newly built Polar Express train which is just unbelievable.”