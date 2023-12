Christmas at the Castle is on in Nenagh this weekend.

There will be a Festival Market, Artisan Market Stalls, Children’s Entertainment and Funfair, Live Music, Winter Wonderlights and more at Nenagh Castle and Gardens.

Entry to the illuminated grounds is free and Gates open 12 noon Saturday and Sunday.

The Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival is also on at St Mary’s Church of Ireland, until December 17th