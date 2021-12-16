Carrick member of Miami Showband says legacy case uncertainty led to settlement

A surviving member of the Miami Showband says they settled their High Court action in Belfast due to the potential shutting down of all legacy cases in the future.

Carrick-on-Suir man Stephen Travers, who was 24 at the time of the attack in 1975, was among those taking legal action against the Ministry of Defence and the PSNI.

A 1.75 million euro settlement in total damages was agreed, over what was deemed “suspected collusion” with the loyalist murderers.

Stephen Travers told Tipp Today earlier that the potential shutting down of legacy cases in the future forced their hand somewhat:

“If there was an adjournment or something like that, it might never be heard because (Boris) Johnson has an 80 majority in the UK Parliament.

“So I thought rather than put these other people and myself through another 10 years of litigation in the ECHR – the European Court of Human Rights – that the best thing was to settle.”