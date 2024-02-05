Cappawhite GAA’s annual charity Fun Run and Long Puck is on this afternoon in West Tipp.

This years event is raising money for the Critical Air Ambulance after it had been called on to help people in the local community in the past.

Originally known as the Irish Community Rapid Response it’s Ireland’s first and only charity Air Ambulance and attends call-outs all over the country.

Registration is opening at quarter to 11 with the fun run starting at midday.

There is a 10-kilometre and a 6-kilometre route and don’t worry walkers are welcome too and there will be light refreshments afterwards.

The Long Puck Competition starts at 11 o’clock.