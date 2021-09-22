Cannabis, cocaine and tablets seized by Gardaí across Tipperary

There have been a number of drug seizures across Tipperary recently, with those arrested due before the courts in October.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly from Clonmel Garda Station told Tipp FM about drug seizures in Roscrea, Nenagh, Clonmel and Tipperary Town.

A number of suspected cannabis plants were seized in Roscrea and a woman arrested.

A search of a car in Clonmel resulted in the seizure of €1,750 worth of suspected cannabis and a male was arrested.

At the weekend, Gardaí stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle in Tipp Town and seized two small bags of suspected cocaine and a small amount of tablets and one man was arrested.

Sergeant Kelly outlined one drug seizure in Nenagh.

“We had another drugs search then carried out in Nenagh by the members of the Divisional Drugs Unit.

“Suspected cannabis, valued at over €5,000 and suspected amphetamines, valued at over €4,500 was recovered.

“One male was arrested following that search and he detained at Nenagh Garda Station and a file is being prepared for the DPP on that matter.”