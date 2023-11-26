Calls to allocate more Gardaí to Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick-on-suir Councillors are writting to the Minister for Justice to ask for more Gardai in the South Tipperary town.

The numbers at the local station have dropped from 17 to just four over the past decade.

Fianna Fail’s Kieran Bourke put a motion before the monthly District meeting of the local authority.

He says there no way there’s enough local Gardai to policing a town the size of Carrick-on-suir:

“We used to have seventeen members of An Garda Síochána. That was made up of one detective, two sergeants, and fourteen gardaí. We now have four gardaí, two sergeants and no detective. One of the members of the four is out sick at the moment, so we now have just three gardaí policing Carrick-on-Suir and the surrounding areas. Carrick town has a population of 7,000 and if you take in the hinterland, it probably goes up to ten thousand.”