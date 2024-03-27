Work has started on the Roscrea Enterprise and Community Hub

Initial funding for the Digital Hub in Roscrea was secured under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund through the Department of Community and Rural Development.

It will provide a modern, high-quality facility, with space for education & training, enterprise & development, as well as spaces available for lease to start-ups, SMEs and others.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the project on the old Tesco site in Roscrea will be a great boost for the area.

“We now have builders boots on the ground. It’s a tremendous initiative that will be a very positive impact on Roscrea. I’ve worked closely with the local committee and worked extremely hard to convince the authorities of the merits of investing €3.5 million in the project.”