Tipperary woman appointed as MD of Open Eir Wholesale

Eir has appointed a Tipperary woman as their Managing Director of Open Eir Wholesale.

This is the largest wholesale operator in Ireland, providing products and services across a range of regulated and unregulated markets.

Maeve O’Malley, a Tipperary native, she attended Scoil Chriost Ri in Cahir, now part of the community college Coláiste Dún lascaigh but she also has over 24 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, having worked with Vodafone Ireland, Vodafone Australia, and AIB.

In her new role Maeve will be responsible for creating a high performing, customer centric organisation and delivering innovation that drives value for customers.

Maeve O’Malley says her primary focus will be enhancing connectivity and ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in developing new products that meet changing customer needs.