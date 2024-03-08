Progress continues on Clonmel Arms site

Work is continuing on the Clonmel Arms site with the demolition works expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

There have been many false dawns for the iconic site but this time the hopes that it will return to use as a hotel look set to become a reality.

The site – which fronts onto the Quays, O’Connell Street and Sarsfield Street has lain idle and derelict for a number of years.

Local estate agent and County Councillor John Fitzgerald told Tipp Today earlier that things are progressing well.

“Finding buyers for it was I thought a pivotal moment late last year that this scar was going to disappear off the Clonmel skyline I suppose. The planning has expired on it but they’re in the planning process now. They are talking to with genuine end users in the hotel area about what they want as a finished product there because it will have to be managed and operated by somebody other than the new developers as they’re not in that business.”