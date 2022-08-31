New Regional Director for Chadwicks

Ireland’s leading builders merchants Chadwicks has appointed a new Regional Director for the South and Southwest region which will include their two outlets in Tipperary.

Ger Farrell has 20 years’ experience in the industry and has been a sales executive with the Chadwicks Group since 2014.

The appointment comes during a period of sustained growth for Chadwicks Group and has been made as part of the firm’s full-service strategy to meet customer needs in an increasingly demanding market.

As well as branches in Nenagh and Clonmel, Ger will also be responsible for the outlets in the likes of Tralee, Waterford, Galway, Ballysimon, Ennis, Mallow and Midleton.