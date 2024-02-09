Minister to attend Business Breakfast Briefing in Clonmel

Local business-people will have an opportunity to voice their concerns to the Minister with responsibility for Business, Employment and Retail this morning.

Clonmel Town Team is hosting a Business Breakfast Briefing at the Talbot Hotel to discuss the support available to help local shops and companies grow their enterprise.

Junior Minister Neale Richmond will be the main speaker at the event and he’s going to be visiting the Local Enterprise Office and meeting more people later in the day.

Noel Buckley from the Town team says all the movers and shakers in in Clonmel business circles will be gathering in the one place this morning to help local businesses.