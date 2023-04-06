McHale Plant Sales appoint Business Development Manager

A North Tipperary company has announced a new appointment to their Board.

Construction equipment distributor, McHale Plant Sales of Birdhill has appointed Darragh O’Driscoll to the Board of Directors as the Business Development Manager.

Originally from the village of Barefield, Darragh is a former hurler on the Clare Minor and Senior county teams.

In this newly created role he will be responsible for multiple projects including the company’s launch in the UK and key initiatives in the business development area.

Company Chair Michael McHale says this move is in recognition of the professional, innovative work he has performed as part of the financial management team over the last number of years.